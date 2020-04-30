Spain economy contracts by 5.2% in Q1: stats office

The Spanish economy contracted by 5.2 percent in the first quarter, provisional figures released Thursday by national statistics agency INE showed, as a coronavirus lockdown imposed in mid-March paralysed the eurozone's fourth-largest economy

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Spanish economy contracted by 5.2 percent in the first quarter, provisional figures released Thursday by national statistics agency INE showed, as a coronavirus lockdown imposed in mid-March paralysed the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

By comparison, Spain's gross domestic product had expanded by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2019.

The statistics office warned that the growth estimate for the first quarter could be "revised more significantly than usual" due to difficulties in gathering precise statistics during the lockdown.