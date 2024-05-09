Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Spain's second-largest bank BBVA on Thursday announced a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell but the government vowed to block the move, which would create a European giant in the sector.

The move came three days after Sabadell's board of directors rejected a merger proposal from BBVA on the grounds it "significantly undervalues" the bank.

BBVA's proposal values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

It would be carried out under the same conditions as the initial approach -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, BBVA said.

"This is an extraordinarily attractive offer," BBVA chairman Carlos Torres Vila told a news conference, saying the two lenders were "complementary".

A takeover would create a banking powerhouse capable of competing with Santander -- Spain's leading bank -- as well as with European giants such as HSBC and BNP Paribas.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's left-wing government denounced the move, as did the regional government of Catalonia where Sabadell was founded and has a strong presence.

- 'Potentially damaging' -

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said it was against Spain's "interests" and "would destroy many jobs".

And Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said the government would "have the last word when it comes to authorising the operation" which he said would be "potentially damaging".

But Torres Vila said he was convinced "the government and other authorities will come to appreciate the true value of the operation", which would increase "lending capacity" to businesses and individuals.

The takeover bid will need a green light from the European Central Bank as well as the competition authorities in the countries where both lenders operate, including Spain and Britain.

The proposal is now in the hands of Sabadell's shareholders.

On the Madrid stock exchange, shares in Sabadell closed 3.17 percent higher, while BBVA fell by 6.71 percent.

The hostile takeover bid has also raised the hackles of unions, which fear job losses.

This move "could be the first in a new wave of consolidations driven by greed for profits that would increase problems of competition.. and financial exclusion" in parts of the population, warned the CCOO union in a statement.