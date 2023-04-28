UrduPoint.com

Spain Intends To Reduce Budget Deficit To 3% Of GDP In 2024 - Economy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Spain made a commitment to the European Commission to reduce its budget deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 from 3.9% planned for this year, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"We have completed preparing the Stability Pact, which will be submitted to Brussels soon in line with the required schedule, and we are going to reschedule for one year, to 2024, the target reduction ” the ratio of deficit to GDP to 3%," Calvino said.

The announcement was made following the proposal of a new system of fiscal rules by the European Commission on Wednesday to cut public debt of the European Union member countries.

Previously, the target for Spanish budget deficit in 2024 was 3.3% of GDP.

The 3% limit, which is usually considered the most favorable for public finance, was set by the EU after the 2008 financial crisis, but its mandatory character was halted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the suspension of fiscal rules, Spanish budget deficit reached 10.1% of GDP (level of 2009) by the end of 2020. It slid to 6.76% in 2021, and to 4.8% in 2022. If the minister's projection comes true, the limits set by the European Commission can be recovered in four years.

