UrduPoint.com

Spain Introduces Wealth Tax For People With Net Worth Of Over $2.9Mln - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Spain Introduces Wealth Tax for People With Net Worth of Over $2.9Mln - Finance Minister

Spain has introduced a temporary wealth tax for people whose fortune exceeds three million euros ($2.9 million) to mitigate the consequences of the unfolding economic crisis, Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Spain has introduced a temporary wealth tax for people whose fortune exceeds three million Euros ($2.9 million) to mitigate the consequences of the unfolding economic crisis, Finance Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.

"This solidarity tax will be introduced as a temporary measure for 2023, 2024 and will be paid by taxpayers with a net worth of more than 3 million euros," Montero said at a press conference.

This measure will affect 23,000 taxpayers, or 0.1% of the total population. After the introduction of the tax, Spain could potentially replenish the budget by 1.5 billion euros, according to the minister.

Taxpayers will be divided into three main groups: people with capital of three to five million euros will be taxed 1.

7% of the sum, those with five to 10 million euros will face a 2.1% tax rate, and those owning over 10 million euros 3.5%.

In addition, Montero announced an increase in the tax rate to 27% on capital revenue of over 200,000 euros per year, and to 28% for income over 300,000 euros. At the same time, the government intends to reduce income tax for people who earn less than 21,000 euros per year.

Since the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have adopted several packages of sanctions against Russia, in particular against its energy sector. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have accelerated Europe-wide inflation and resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget Montero Same Spain Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

BBC to cut hundreds of jobs at World Service

BBC to cut hundreds of jobs at World Service

2 minutes ago
 Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat cal ..

Renowned Egyptian Qari Mehmood Anwar Al-Shahat calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Babak urges KP government to take action against c ..

Babak urges KP government to take action against corruption, malpractices

2 minutes ago
 Two street criminals arrested; Rs 50,000, weapons ..

Two street criminals arrested; Rs 50,000, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 No legislation against divine commands as per Cons ..

No legislation against divine commands as per Constitution: Ashrafi

19 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam felicitates Maryam Nawaz on acquittal i ..

Amir Muqam felicitates Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in Avenfield case

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.