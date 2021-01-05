UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Jobless Grew By 23% In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Spain jobless grew by 23% in 2020

Madrid, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of registered jobless in Spain jumped by nearly 23 percent in 2020, with the country suffering one of the hardest economic blows from the coronavirus pandemic, government figures showed Tuesday.

By the year's end, the number of people out of work had risen by 724,532 from the figure a year earlier to 3,888,137, labour ministry data showed.

In December alone, an extra 36,825 people registered as unemployed.

At the height of the pandemic in March and April, that figure stood at nearly 600,000 people.

By the end of 2020, the number of people still on furlough stood at 755,000, official figures showed with the government scheme set to remain in place until the end of January.

A total of 360,000 jobs were destroyed during the course of 2020 when the number of people making social security contributions is taken into account.

"We are ending a dreadful year for employment," said Lorenzo Amor, deputy head of the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organisations (CEOE) who called on the government to extend its ERTE furlough scheme, which has already been renewed twice.

Union bosses say the furlough scheme has been vital, with Unai Sordo, secretary general of the Workers' Commissions (CCOO) admitting without it and other safeguards, there "could have been another 2 million unemployed".

But the scheme has cost the public purse a huge amount, adding to the ballooning deficit and public debt in Spain which had chalked up an impressive recovery in recent years from the devastation wreaked by the financial crisis of 2008.

Heavily dependent on tourism, Spain is expected to show the biggest slump among western economies this year, with the IMF expecting growth to contract by 12.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Spain January March April December 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

3 minutes ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

3 minutes ago

MoHAP launches &#039;Together We Move&#039; campai ..

13 minutes ago

EU Expresses Concern on Iran's Decision to Increas ..

3 minutes ago

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share Quaid- ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.