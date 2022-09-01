Spain Plans Cutting Gas Tax From October to Ease Energy Price Impact

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that his government wanted to slash value-added tax on gas to 5% from the current 21% to ease mounting pressure on vulnerable households

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that his government wanted to slash value-added tax on gas to 5% from the current 21% to ease mounting pressure on vulnerable households.

"The government plans to propose a reduction of VAT on gas from 21% to 5%.

.. We will do it starting October," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio.

This is one of the Socialist government's selective tax cuts adopted on a temporary basis in response to the surging energy bills, the prime minister said. The VAT cut will be provisionally in place until the end of the year but may be extended into 2023.