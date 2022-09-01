UrduPoint.com

Spain Plans Cutting Gas Tax From October To Ease Energy Price Impact

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Spain Plans Cutting Gas Tax From October to Ease Energy Price Impact

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that his government wanted to slash value-added tax on gas to 5% from the current 21% to ease mounting pressure on vulnerable households

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that his government wanted to slash value-added tax on gas to 5% from the current 21% to ease mounting pressure on vulnerable households.

"The government plans to propose a reduction of VAT on gas from 21% to 5%.

.. We will do it starting October," Sanchez told Cadena SER radio.

This is one of the Socialist government's selective tax cuts adopted on a temporary basis in response to the surging energy bills, the prime minister said. The VAT cut will be provisionally in place until the end of the year but may be extended into 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister May October Gas From Government

Recent Stories

IAEA Mission's Goal Protection of ZNPP From Nuclea ..

IAEA Mission's Goal Protection of ZNPP From Nuclear Accident - Grossi

46 seconds ago
 More Than 7Mln Refugees From Ukraine Arrived in Eu ..

More Than 7Mln Refugees From Ukraine Arrived in Europe Since February 24 - UNHCR

2 minutes ago
 On risky mission, UN team reaches Ukraine nuclear ..

On risky mission, UN team reaches Ukraine nuclear plant

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan doesn't want to be a toy in anyone's hand ..

Pakistan doesn't want to be a toy in anyone's hands: President

2 minutes ago
 JI continues relief activities for flood victims: ..

JI continues relief activities for flood victims: Sirajul Haq

2 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves first Omicron jabs

EU watchdog approves first Omicron jabs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.