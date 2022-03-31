Spain, Portugal to Cap Gas Prices at $33 per MWh - Spanish Minister

Spain and Portugal have urged the European Commission to put a cap on gas prices in the two countries at 30 euros ($33) per megawatt-hour (MWh), which they expect to significantly reduce electricity bills, Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Spain and Portugal have urged the European Commission to put a cap on gas prices in the two countries at 30 Euros ($33) per megawatt-hour (MWh), which they expect to significantly reduce electricity bills, Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said on Thursday.

"We have proposed the lowest gas price which, as we understand it, can enact such a transition - 30 euros per MWh - but this is one of the proposal's technical elements that we have to discuss with the European Commission," Ribera told reporters.

According to Portuguese newspaper Publico, the proposal covers the period until the end of 2022. Energy generator companies will receive compensation if their costs exceed 30 euros.

At a meeting of EU leaders on March 25, Spain and Portugal negotiated the right to introduce their own measures aimed at reducing electricity prices. This "Iberian exception" was made largely due to the low level of integration of the power grids on the peninsula with the rest of the EU, which stands at only 3%, as well as in the light of mass protests against growing energy prices.