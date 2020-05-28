UrduPoint.com
Spain Says Nissan Closing Barcelona Factory

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:13 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Japanese carmaker Nissan has decided to shut its factory in Barcelona where 3,000 people are employed, the Spanish government said on Thursday.

The decision came despite government efforts to keep the plant open, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the national radio station.

"We regret this decision by Nissan to leave not just Spain but Europe... to concentrate its business in Asia, despite the enormous efforts by the government to keep the business going," she said.

Spain's car industry is the European Union's second-biggest after that of Germany, accounting for 10 percent of the country's GDP.

The industry ministry confirmed to AFP that Nissan's chief executive had informed it of its plan to stop operations at the Barcelona site, which groups several production facilities.

Production there had already ground to a halt at the start of the month when some staff went on strike demanding an investment strategy for the site after plans were announced to cut 20 percent of its workforce.

Foreign Minister Gonzalez Laya said the government would "not throw in the towel" and "explore all solutions, because our concern is to safeguard employment".

