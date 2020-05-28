Spain says Nissan to shut Barcelona car plant employing 3,000

Japanese carmaker Nissan has decided to shut its factory in Barcelona where 3,000 people are employed, the Spanish government said on Thursday

The decision came despite government efforts to keep the plant open, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the national radio station.

"We regret this decision by Nissan to leave not just Spain but Europe ... to concentrate its business in Asia, despite the enormous efforts by the government to keep the business going," she said.