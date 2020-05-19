Spain Supports Proposal of Paris, Berlin on EU Recovery Fund for Economies Hit by COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Madrid supports the proposal of Germany and France to set up a vast EU recovery fund to help European regions worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement that the European Union should work on its "strategic health sovereignty" through a joint strategy and proposed to establish Recovery Fund, which would provide 500 billion Euros ($545 billion) in EU budget spending to back the sectors and regions that were hit hardest.

"We welcome the proposal by France and Germany to establish a ‚¬500 bn European Recovery Fund based on grants.

It is a positive step in the right direction, in line with our own demands. Now its time for #EU to put forward a proper financial package. We should keep moving forward," Sanchez rote on Twitter.

On May 6, the European Commission said in its forecast that the eurozone's GDP would see a 7.7 percent decrease in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and then grow again by 6.3 percent in 2021. Commenting on the projections, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni expressed belief that the bloc had entered the "deepest economic recession in its history."