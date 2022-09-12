Spain to Allocate $30Bln to Help Citizens Most Affected by Inflation - Prime Minister

The Spanish government plans to allocate about 30 billion euros ($30.4 billion) by the end of this year to maintain the purchasing power of people most susceptible to the rising inflation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The Spanish government plans to allocate about 30 billion Euros ($30.4 billion) by the end of this year to maintain the purchasing power of people most susceptible to the rising inflation, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

"We are going to mobilize 30 billion euros by the end of the year to protect the people most affected by inflation," Sanchez said during a meeting of the Congress.

According to Sanchez, more than 9 million retirees, 2 million households, and 1 million students will receive government assistance.

Thus, Spain has become the fifth country in the European Union in terms of the volume of funds used to solve the problem of rising inflation.

According to the Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE), in July, consumer inflation in the country accelerated to 10.7%. The main reason for the increase in prices in Spain was electricity, which has risen in price by 49.4% over the past year.