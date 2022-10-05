UrduPoint.com

Spain To Increase Defense Spending By More Than 20% In 2023 - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Spain to Increase Defense Spending by More Than 20% in 2023 - Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Spain's coalition government approved on Tuesday a draft state budget for 2023, in line with which 12.3 billion Euros ($12.3 billion) will be allocated to defense, according to a government report.

This is 27 percent more than in 2022, when 9.7 billion was allocated for defense.

The question of increasing defense spending has caused the greatest disagreement within the coalition government. Thus, initially left-wing party Unidos Podemos opposed the relevant proposal of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).

Ultimately, however, the political allies came to the conclusion that the commitments made by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to the European Union and NATO must be fulfilled. According to them, Spain's military spending should reach 2 percent of GDP in 2029.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Budget European Union Spain Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

42 minutes ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

10 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

10 hours ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

10 hours ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.