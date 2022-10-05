Spain to Increase Defense Spending by More Than 20% in 2023 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Spain's coalition government approved on Tuesday a draft state budget for 2023, in line with which 12.3 billion Euros ($12.3 billion) will be allocated to defense, according to a government report.

This is 27 percent more than in 2022, when 9.7 billion was allocated for defense.

The question of increasing defense spending has caused the greatest disagreement within the coalition government. Thus, initially left-wing party Unidos Podemos opposed the relevant proposal of the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).

Ultimately, however, the political allies came to the conclusion that the commitments made by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to the European Union and NATO must be fulfilled. According to them, Spain's military spending should reach 2 percent of GDP in 2029.