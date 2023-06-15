Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

UrduPoint.com

June 15, 2023

Spain will seek the introduction of a common minimum corporate tax rate in all countries of the European Union during its presidency in the Council of the EU, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Spain will seek the introduction of a common minimum corporate tax rate in all countries of the European Union during its presidency in the Council of the EU, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"Tax evasion costs the EU 1.5% of its GDP (gross domestic product), which is the same amount the bloc invests in building of social housing and environmental protection... The presidency's (in the Council of the EU) goal is to work on putting this unfairness to an end and introducing minimal standards for corporate taxation in all member states, especially in the digital space," Sanchez told a press conference in Madrid.

During the press conference, the prime minister presented main objectives of the upcoming Spanish presidency in the Council, which are promoting Europe's re-industrialization, ensuring progress in climate transition, turning Europe into an economically and socially fair continent and strengthening Europe's unity.

For the fifth time, Madrid assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1 until December 31.

