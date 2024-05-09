Spain Vows To Block BBVA's Hostile Bid For Rival Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell but the government vowed to block the move, which would create a European giant in the sector
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell but the government vowed to block the move, which would create a European giant in the sector.
BBVA's new bid came three days after Sabadell's board of directors rejected a merger proposal, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the bank.
The takeover proposal values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).
"The operation will create one of the best banks in Europe," BBVA said in a statement.
The takeover would be carried out under same conditions as the initial approach -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, a 30-percent premium over the April 29 closing price of both banks, BBVA said.
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
PESCO notifies power suspension
More Stories From Business
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone10 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut6 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes6 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut9 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points50 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market9 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
District administration announces first-ever two days mango festival in Matiari9 minutes ago
-
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call9 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago