Spain Vows To Block BBVA's Hostile Bid For Rival Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell but the government vowed to block the move, which would create a European giant in the sector

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell but the government vowed to block the move, which would create a European giant in the sector.

BBVA's new bid came three days after Sabadell's board of directors rejected a merger proposal, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the bank.

The takeover proposal values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

"The operation will create one of the best banks in Europe," BBVA said in a statement.

The takeover would be carried out under same conditions as the initial approach -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, a 30-percent premium over the April 29 closing price of both banks, BBVA said.

