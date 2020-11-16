UrduPoint.com
Spain's BBVA Sells US Unit To PNC Financial Services For $11.6 Bn

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Spain's second-largest bank BBVA said Monday it had agreed to sell its US unit to PNC Financial Services for $11.6 billion (9.7 billion euros).

"This price represents 19.7 times the unit's 2019 earnings and amounts to almost 50 percent of BBVA's current market capitalisation, creating huge value for shareholders," the bank said in a statement.

