MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Spain's exports increased by 23% in 2022 year-on-year, reaching a record high of over 389 billion Euros ($416 billion), the country's government said on Thursday.

"Spain's exports of goods in 2022, in total, set a new annual record and exceeded 389 billion euros for the first time," the government said, adding that "this represents an increase of almost 23% year-on-year."

The export of goods and services accounted for 2.6% of the national gross domestic product (GDP), with an overall growth of 5.5%. Therefore, exports approached the target of 400 billion euros, set in the national strategy for 2017-2027, the government's statement read.

The share of exports to the European Union countries amounted to 62.8%, up 1% from 2021. France, Belgium, Germany and Italy were the top importers that greatly contributed to the growth of Spain's trade. Meanwhile, the export to countries outside the bloc increased by 19.7%, the statement read.

The government noted that imports in 2022 also hit an all-time high of over 457 billion euros, a 33.4% increase compared to the previous year.