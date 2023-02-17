UrduPoint.com

Spain's Exports Hit Record High Of $416Bln In 2022 - Government

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Spain's Exports Hit Record High of $416Bln in 2022 - Government

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Spain's exports increased by 23% in 2022 year-on-year, reaching a record high of over 389 billion Euros ($416 billion), the country's government said on Thursday.

"Spain's exports of goods in 2022, in total, set a new annual record and exceeded 389 billion euros for the first time," the government said, adding that "this represents an increase of almost 23% year-on-year."

The export of goods and services accounted for 2.6% of the national gross domestic product (GDP), with an overall growth of 5.5%. Therefore, exports approached the target of 400 billion euros, set in the national strategy for 2017-2027, the government's statement read.

The share of exports to the European Union countries amounted to 62.8%, up 1% from 2021. France, Belgium, Germany and Italy were the top importers that greatly contributed to the growth of Spain's trade. Meanwhile, the export to countries outside the bloc increased by 19.7%, the statement read.

The government noted that imports in 2022 also hit an all-time high of over 457 billion euros, a 33.4% increase compared to the previous year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports France European Union Germany Spain Italy Belgium From Government Share Top Billion

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

33 minutes ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

39 minutes ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

39 minutes ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

39 minutes ago
 One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collaps ..

One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collapsed, Irreparable - Urbanization ..

39 minutes ago
 Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Suppl ..

Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Supplies to Rosatom's Akkuyu NPP - ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.