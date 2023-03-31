MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Spain's underground gas storage facilities are filled to a record 78% as of the end of the current heating season, with natural gas prices in the country among the lowest in the European Union, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Thursday.

The heating season in Europe usually runs from October 1 to March 31.

"Spanish underground storage reached a 93% fill at the beginning of winter ” and remain at historical levels of around 78% with one day to go before the end of the winter season," the company said in a statement.

Regasification terminals located in Spain received liquefied natural gas from 19 different countries over the past year and had an average fill level of around 70%, the statement read.

Thanks to LNG supplies to the regasification terminals, natural gas prices in Spain have been among the lowest in the EU since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, the company added.

Moreover, Spain has become an increasingly active supplier of gas to other countries, boosting its exports to Europe by 90% year-on-year in 2022, Engas said.

Spain has been actively promoting itself as a gas hub able to resolve the European energy crisis caused by reduction in Russian gas supplies after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, given that the country is currently one of the EU member states with the most diversified list of natural gas suppliers, with over 20 exporters.