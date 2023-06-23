Open Menu

Spain's GDP Recovers To Pre-Pandemic Level In Q1 2023 - Economy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The gross domestic product of Spain accelerated the growth in the first quarter of 2023 and reached the pre-pandemic level, the Spanish Economy Ministry said on Friday.

"National Accounts data indicate that growth accelerated in the first quarter of the year.

Pre-pandemic GDP was restored," the ministry tweeted.

The ministry also said that Spain has become the fastest growing economy in Europe. Its GDP growth rate sped up 4.2% year-on-year from 3.1% in the previous quarter, which is four times more than the European average.

The growth was achieved through domestic demand and exports, as well as improved business competitiveness, the ministry added.

