Spain's Imports Of Russian Gas Up 45% In 2022 - Energy Firm

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Spain's imports of Russian gas rose from 37,027 gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2021 to 53,859 GWh in 2022 a 45% increase year-on-year, data from the Spanish energy company (Enagas) showed on Thursday.

Overall, Spain imported 446,550 GWh of natural gas during the period between January and December last year. The largest gas deliveries were carried out by the United States � 128,749 GWh (28.8% of total), Algeria � 106,399 GWh (23.8%) and Nigeria � 61,904 GWh (13.9%), followed by Russia.

Spain is actively promoting itself as a gas hub capable of resolving the European energy crisis caused by reduction of Russian gas supplies.

Currently, Spain is one of the EU member states with the most diversified list of natural suppliers, with over 20 exporters.

The European Union has been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

