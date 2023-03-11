UrduPoint.com

Spain's Imports Of Russian Gas Up By Over 150% In February - Energy Firm

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Spain's imports of Russian gas jumped 151% in February 2023 year-on-year to 5,465 gigawatt hours (GWh), accounting for 17.2% of the country's total gas imports, data from Spanish energy company (Enagas) showed on Friday.

Russia was surpassed only by Spain's two traditionally large gas exporters ” Algeria with 7,481 GWh (23.5% of the total) and the United States with 7,263 GWh (22.8%). Overall, Spain imported 31,862 GWh of natural gas in February 2023, the company said.

Spain has been actively promoting itself as a gas hub able to resolve the European energy crisis caused by reduction in Russian gas supplies, given that the country is currently one of the EU member states with the most diversified list of natural suppliers, with over 20 exporters.

The European Union has faced a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, since the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

