Open Menu

Spain's Naturgy Plunges After Emirati Group Ends Stake Talks

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Spain's Naturgy plunges after Emirati group ends stake talks

Shares in Spain's leading gas supplier Naturgy closed down nearly 15 percent on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi-based energy holding Taqa said it had dropped its bid to buy a huge stake in the firm

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Shares in Spain's leading gas supplier Naturgy closed down nearly 15 percent on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi-based energy holding Taqa said it had dropped its bid to buy a huge stake in the firm.

Taqa announced in April that it was in preliminary discussions with investment funds CVC and GIP to buy their stakes in Naturgy, and also talking to the company's largest shareholder, Criteria Caixa, about a cooperation agreement relating to the Spanish energy firm.

CVC and GIP each own around 20 percent of Naturgy.

But Taqa said Tuesday that these discussions "have ended and a transaction will not take place".

Shares in Naturgy slumped 15 percent to close at 21.14 euros, far outstripping the 1.6 percent decline for Spain's benchmark Ibex 35 index.

Had Taqa acquired the stakes held by CVC and GIP, it would have been obliged to launch a full takeover offer for Naturgy.

Criteria Caixa, the investment holding of Spanish bank La Caixa, which holds 26.7 percent of Naturgy, confirmed that its talks with Taqa had ended "without any agreement having been reached".

Neither Taqa nor Criteria Caixa specified the reasons that led them to end negotiations but Spanish media reports said the talks had failed because they failed to agree on the value of the Spanish group.

Naturgy posted a net profit of two billion euros last year, a 20 percent jump over the previous year, as a strong performance in renewables, especially green hydrogen, offset lower energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank Buy Spain April Gas Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

15 minutes ago
 FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed ..

FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session

24 minutes ago
 Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses pro ..

Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..

20 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed wi ..

Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strateg ..

Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..

13 minutes ago
 Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergenc ..

Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized

13 minutes ago
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election pet ..

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

1 hour ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization o ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..

13 minutes ago
 WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian ..

WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy

13 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 European stock markets rebound as focus switches t ..

European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US

7 minutes ago
 ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat risin ..

ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat rising forced labour in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business