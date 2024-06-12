Spain's Naturgy Plunges After Emirati Group Ends Stake Talks
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Shares in Spain's leading gas supplier Naturgy closed down nearly 15 percent on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi-based energy holding Taqa said it had dropped its bid to buy a huge stake in the firm
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Shares in Spain's leading gas supplier Naturgy closed down nearly 15 percent on Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi-based energy holding Taqa said it had dropped its bid to buy a huge stake in the firm.
Taqa announced in April that it was in preliminary discussions with investment funds CVC and GIP to buy their stakes in Naturgy, and also talking to the company's largest shareholder, Criteria Caixa, about a cooperation agreement relating to the Spanish energy firm.
CVC and GIP each own around 20 percent of Naturgy.
But Taqa said Tuesday that these discussions "have ended and a transaction will not take place".
Shares in Naturgy slumped 15 percent to close at 21.14 euros, far outstripping the 1.6 percent decline for Spain's benchmark Ibex 35 index.
Had Taqa acquired the stakes held by CVC and GIP, it would have been obliged to launch a full takeover offer for Naturgy.
Criteria Caixa, the investment holding of Spanish bank La Caixa, which holds 26.7 percent of Naturgy, confirmed that its talks with Taqa had ended "without any agreement having been reached".
Neither Taqa nor Criteria Caixa specified the reasons that led them to end negotiations but Spanish media reports said the talks had failed because they failed to agree on the value of the Spanish group.
Naturgy posted a net profit of two billion euros last year, a 20 percent jump over the previous year, as a strong performance in renewables, especially green hydrogen, offset lower energy prices.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US
ILO suggests proper media campaign to combat rising forced labour in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision15 minutes ago
-
Blood grouping, transfusion awareness camp at Sialkot University1 hour ago
-
Former KPTMA chief hails cut in discount rate1 hour ago
-
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy13 minutes ago
-
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar13 minutes ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 207 points2 hours ago
-
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US7 minutes ago
-
GDP in G20 area rises 0.9% in 1st quarter2 hours ago
-
EU announces extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen to conduct Pak-China food, cultural analog2 hours ago
-
UAE-based British Pakistani launches Trade Gate, offering diverse trading opportunities2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares end down ahead of US inflation data7 minutes ago