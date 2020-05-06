Spain's services output and demand plunged to the lowest levels on record in April after the coronavirus lockdown brought the sector to a halt, figures out Wednesday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spain's services output and demand plunged to the lowest levels on record in April after the coronavirus lockdown brought the sector to a halt, figures out Wednesday showed.

The Business Activity Index fell below the 50 no-change mark from March's record low reading to the single digits for the first time since record-keeping began at IHS Markit.

"At just 7.1, the index deteriorated from 23 in March to indicate an unprecedented, considerable and broadbased contraction of service sector activity," the report read.

A sharp reduction in workloads and heightened business pessimism about the future have meanwhile led to widescale job losses.

"The net fall in staffing levels was the sharpest in over twenty years of data collection and surpassed anything seen during the heights of the global financial crisis," the firm said.

The Spanish economy is projected to contract by at least 7 percent this quarter as the impact from the coronavirus pandemic in March and April alone is already threatening to surpass the net effect of the 2008 financial crisis.