UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Services Sector Crashes As Economy Reels From Virus Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Spain's Services Sector Crashes as Economy Reels From Virus Lockdown

Spain's services output and demand plunged to the lowest levels on record in April after the coronavirus lockdown brought the sector to a halt, figures out Wednesday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Spain's services output and demand plunged to the lowest levels on record in April after the coronavirus lockdown brought the sector to a halt, figures out Wednesday showed.

The Business Activity Index fell below the 50 no-change mark from March's record low reading to the single digits for the first time since record-keeping began at IHS Markit.

"At just 7.1, the index deteriorated from 23 in March to indicate an unprecedented, considerable and broadbased contraction of service sector activity," the report read.

A sharp reduction in workloads and heightened business pessimism about the future have meanwhile led to widescale job losses.

"The net fall in staffing levels was the sharpest in over twenty years of data collection and surpassed anything seen during the heights of the global financial crisis," the firm said.

The Spanish economy is projected to contract by at least 7 percent this quarter as the impact from the coronavirus pandemic in March and April alone is already threatening to surpass the net effect of the 2008 financial crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Job Reading Spain March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team i ..

2 minutes ago

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

26 minutes ago

Khanpur police arrests hundreds of youth for swimm ..

13 minutes ago

Oil Demand Bounces Back Slightly From April's Low ..

13 minutes ago

291 positive COVID-19 patients admitted in quarant ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.