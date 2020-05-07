Spanish group Telefonica Thursday announced the merger of its British telecoms unit O2 and Virgin Media, owned by US cable giant Liberty Global, in deal worth 38 billion pounds

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Spanish group Telefonica Thursday announced the merger of its British telecoms unit O2 and Virgin Media, owned by US cable giant Liberty Global, in deal worth 38 billion Pounds.

The "50-50 joint venture brings together Virgin Media, the U.K.'s fastest broadband network, and O2, the country's largest mobile platform," Telefonica said in a statement.