Spain's Telefonica Unveils Merger Of 02 And Virgin Media In 38 Billion Deal
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:17 PM
Spanish group Telefonica Thursday announced the merger of its British telecoms unit O2 and Virgin Media, owned by US cable giant Liberty Global, in deal worth 38 billion pounds
The "50-50 joint venture brings together Virgin Media, the U.K.'s fastest broadband network, and O2, the country's largest mobile platform," Telefonica said in a statement.