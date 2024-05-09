Open Menu

Spanish Bank BBVA Goes Hostile In Sabadell Takeover Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected.

The new bid would be carried out under the same conditions as the merger proposal rejected by Sabadell's board of directors -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, BBVA said in a statement sent to the Spanish stock market regulator CNMV.

This offer values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

Sabadell on Monday said its board had "carefully considered the proposal" but had concluded that it was "not in the best interest" of the bank and its shareholders.

BBVA then informed Sabadell in a letter that it had "no room" to improve its offer, which it considered generous.

The two banks had initially announced a plan to merge in November 2020 with the aim of better weathering the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it was scrapped just 10 days later, with Sabadell saying that BBVA's offer did not reflect the real value of its business.

A merger would have created a banking powerhouse capable of competing with Santander -- Spain's leading bank -- as well as with European giants such as HSBC and BNP Paribas.

BBVA, which also has operations in Mexico, Argentina and Turkey, is Spain's second-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation and has 74.1 million customers.

Sabadell operates in 14 countries and has nearly 20 million customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Turkey Bank Santander Same Argentina Spain Mexico November 2020 Market Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

2600 uplift projects near completion across South ..

2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Project Director SFERP for early completion of roa ..

Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..

8 minutes ago
 Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival b ..

Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank

9 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

9 minutes ago
 London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hop ..

London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

9 minutes ago
 Entire road work completed before forthcoming mons ..

Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro

9 minutes ago
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in ..

Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final

9 minutes ago
 Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signal ..

Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut

12 minutes ago
 SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market

12 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open cour ..

Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil

12 minutes ago
 Technological advancements essential for driving c ..

Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business