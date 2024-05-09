Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for smaller rival Banco Sabadell, a move that would create a European giant but was swiftly condemned by the government

BBVA's new bid came three days after Sabadell's board of directors rejected a merger proposal, saying it was "not in the best interest" of the bank.

The takeover proposal values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

"The operation will create one of the best banks in Europe," BBVA said in a statement.