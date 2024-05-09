Open Menu

Spanish Bank BBVA Goes Hostile In Sabadell Takeover Bid

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected.

The new bid would be carried out under the same conditions as the merger proposal rejected by Sabadell's board of directors -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, BBVA said in a statement sent to the Spanish stock market regulator CNMV.

This offer values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

Sabadell on Monday said its board had "carefully considered the proposal" but had concluded that it was "not in the best interest" of the bank and its shareholders.

BBVA then informed Sabadell in a letter that it had "no room" to improve its offer, which it considered generous.

The two banks had initially announced a plan to merge in November 2020 with the aim of better weathering the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it was scrapped just 10 days later, with Sabadell saying that BBVA's offer did not reflect the real value of its business.

A merger would have created a banking powerhouse capable of competing with Santander -- Spain's leading bank -- as well as with European giants such as HSBC and BNP Paribas.

BBVA, which also has operations in Mexico, Argentina and Turkey, is Spain's second-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation and has 74.1 million customers.

Sabadell operates in 14 countries and has nearly 20 million customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Turkey Bank Santander Same Argentina Spain Mexico November 2020 Market Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series ..

Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday

10 minutes ago
 ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with ..

ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hi ..

Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition

7 minutes ago
 Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends o ..

Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..

7 minutes ago
 Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child R ..

Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health

49 minutes ago
 OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Isl ..

OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..

7 minutes ago
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge ove ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion

7 minutes ago
 Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal inj ..

Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11

2 hours ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culp ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits

2 hours ago
 No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attack ..

No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM

2 hours ago
 Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in countr ..

Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history

2 hours ago
 Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business