Spanish Bank BBVA Goes Hostile In Sabadell Takeover Bid
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Spain's second-largest bank BBVA announced Thursday a hostile takeover bid for its smaller rival Sabadell, three days after an earlier approach which would create a European banking giant was rejected.
The new bid would be carried out under the same conditions as the merger proposal rejected by Sabadell's board of directors -- an exchange of one new BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares, BBVA said in a statement sent to the Spanish stock market regulator CNMV.
This offer values Sabadell, Spain's fourth-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation, at nearly 11.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion).
Sabadell on Monday said its board had "carefully considered the proposal" but had concluded that it was "not in the best interest" of the bank and its shareholders.
BBVA then informed Sabadell in a letter that it had "no room" to improve its offer, which it considered generous.
The two banks had initially announced a plan to merge in November 2020 with the aim of better weathering the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But it was scrapped just 10 days later, with Sabadell saying that BBVA's offer did not reflect the real value of its business.
A merger would have created a banking powerhouse capable of competing with Santander -- Spain's leading bank -- as well as with European giants such as HSBC and BNP Paribas.
BBVA, which also has operations in Mexico, Argentina and Turkey, is Spain's second-largest banking group in terms of capitalisation and has 74.1 million customers.
Sabadell operates in 14 countries and has nearly 20 million customers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health
OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion7 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF, Country Programme ..2 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Joint efforts imperative to address agriculture sector issues: minister2 hours ago
-
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank2 hours ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank2 hours ago
-
OGDCL announces commencement of oil, gas production from well Togh-2 in Kohat2 hours ago
-
2600 uplift projects near completion across South Punjab4 hours ago
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone4 hours ago