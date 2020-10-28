UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Bank To Provide IMF Over $1Bln To Support Poor Countries - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

Spanish Bank to Provide IMF Over $1Bln to Support Poor Countries - Statement

The Banco de Espana agreed to provide over $1 billion to support the poorest member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the fund said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Banco de Espana agreed to provide over $1 billion to support the poorest member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The IMF, as Trustee of the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT), and the Banco de España have entered into an amendment of their 2017 borrowing agreement, through which the Banco de España will provide an additional amount of up to SDR 750 million (about US$1.

06 billion ) in new loan resources," the statement read.

This is the seventh tranche provided by Spain, the release said.

It puts Spain among the first providers of new PRGT loan resources under the current accelerated fundraising campaign in response to COVID-19, the fund added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan IMF Spain 2017 Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

India-UAE Food Dialogue explores prospects for boo ..

1 minute ago

Wearing face mask made mandatory at public places ..

2 minutes ago

UAE highlights importance of sustainability, green ..

16 minutes ago

German Economy Ministry Reports Almost 50% Drop in ..

2 minutes ago

US Drafts Plans for Global Distribution of Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Info Secretary for leading lives as per Holy Proph ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.