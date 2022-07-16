Spanish CaixaBank Rejects Pension Transfers From Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) One of the largest Spanish banks, CaixaBank, is rejecting pension transfers from Russia due to sanctions against Moscow, including to the so-called "children of war" evacuated to the USSR during the Spanish Civil War, the Spanish newspaper Pais reported on Friday.

"(Accepting such transfers) is prohibited by EU sanctions imposed on Russia. These transfers are carried out by a Russian state entity, such operations are officially prohibited due to sanctions," CaixaBank spokesman told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the decision of CaixaBank affected about fifty people, however, the case is exclusive for CaixaBank, as other major Spanish banks, in particular BBVA and Santander, continue to accept transfers from Russia.

"We are talking about the citizens of Spain, and we do not think that the sanctions affect them," representative of BBVA told the media.

The European Union, the United States and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics controls.