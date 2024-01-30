Open Menu

Spanish Economy Grew 2.5% In 2023, More Than Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 06:01 PM

Spanish economy grew 2.5% in 2023, more than forecast

Spanish economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in 2023 as gross domestic product picked up pace at the end of last year, official data showed Tuesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Spanish economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in 2023 as gross domestic product picked up pace at the end of last year, official data showed Tuesday.

The eurozone's fourth largest economy increased by 0.6 percent between October and December, up from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, on the backs of robust domestic and external demand, national statistics office INE said in a statement.

The economy grew by 2.5 percent during 2023 despite slowing growth elsewhere in Europe and rising interest rates, surpassing the government's forecast of 2.4 percent.

By contrast, the eurozone economy expanded by 0.5 percent in 2023 and narrowly avoided a technical recession with zero growth in the fourth quarter, official data showed Tuesday.

The Bank of Spain last year revised upwards its growth forecast for the Spanish economy to 2.3 percent in 2023 after the country's key tourism sector had a solid summer.

Spain welcomed a record number of foreign tourists last year, over 84 million, a 19 percent jump from 2022.

The rise in visitor number helped push the jobless rate to 11.76 percent at the end of 2023, its lowest level since 2007.

Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and tourism is crucial for the domestic economy, making up 12.

8 percent of gross domestic product in 2023.

Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said Monday that Spain is experiencing "sustained growth, above our main European partners" despite the international geopolitical uncertainly sparked by the unrest in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish inflation picked up in January due to higher electricity prices, the statistics office said in a separate statement.

Consumer prices advanced by 3.4 percent from a year ago, up from 3.1 percent in December, according to preliminary data, a sign of lingering price tensions which dampened expectations for a wider slowdown on European prices.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez put in place a series of measures such as discounts on urban travel and sales tax cuts on food to help households cope with soaring prices in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent consumer prices soaring.

Spanish inflation hit a record 10.8 percent in July 2022, its highest level since 1985, but has since eased although food price inflation has remained high and energy prices have been volatile.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe France Bank Price Spain Middle East January July October December From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advoca ..

Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General

6 minutes ago
 Enhanced training for police officers ahead of gen ..

Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Champ ..

Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship

6 minutes ago
 1864 Presiding Officers to receive election materi ..

1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7

6 minutes ago
 Karachi gears up for general elections with politi ..

Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing

6 minutes ago
 KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali ..

KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..

13 minutes ago
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..

13 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 fin ..

Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final

13 minutes ago
 SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 S ..

SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match

4 minutes ago
 Spain lawmakers to vote on controversial Catalan a ..

Spain lawmakers to vote on controversial Catalan amnesty law

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in FIH Hockey5s WC

Pakistan beat Australia in FIH Hockey5s WC

4 minutes ago
 'Imagine Picasso' to be held in Riyadh this Februa ..

'Imagine Picasso' to be held in Riyadh this February

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business