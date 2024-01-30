Spanish Economy Grew 2.5% In 2023, More Than Forecast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 06:01 PM
Spanish economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in 2023 as gross domestic product picked up pace at the end of last year, official data showed Tuesday
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Spanish economic growth was slightly stronger than expected in 2023 as gross domestic product picked up pace at the end of last year, official data showed Tuesday.
The eurozone's fourth largest economy increased by 0.6 percent between October and December, up from 0.4 percent in the previous quarter, on the backs of robust domestic and external demand, national statistics office INE said in a statement.
The economy grew by 2.5 percent during 2023 despite slowing growth elsewhere in Europe and rising interest rates, surpassing the government's forecast of 2.4 percent.
By contrast, the eurozone economy expanded by 0.5 percent in 2023 and narrowly avoided a technical recession with zero growth in the fourth quarter, official data showed Tuesday.
The Bank of Spain last year revised upwards its growth forecast for the Spanish economy to 2.3 percent in 2023 after the country's key tourism sector had a solid summer.
Spain welcomed a record number of foreign tourists last year, over 84 million, a 19 percent jump from 2022.
The rise in visitor number helped push the jobless rate to 11.76 percent at the end of 2023, its lowest level since 2007.
Spain is the world's second-most visited country after France and tourism is crucial for the domestic economy, making up 12.
8 percent of gross domestic product in 2023.
Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said Monday that Spain is experiencing "sustained growth, above our main European partners" despite the international geopolitical uncertainly sparked by the unrest in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Spanish inflation picked up in January due to higher electricity prices, the statistics office said in a separate statement.
Consumer prices advanced by 3.4 percent from a year ago, up from 3.1 percent in December, according to preliminary data, a sign of lingering price tensions which dampened expectations for a wider slowdown on European prices.
Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez put in place a series of measures such as discounts on urban travel and sales tax cuts on food to help households cope with soaring prices in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent consumer prices soaring.
Spanish inflation hit a record 10.8 percent in July 2022, its highest level since 1985, but has since eased although food price inflation has remained high and energy prices have been volatile.
Recent Stories
Saghir Ahmed Abbasi appointed as Additional Advocate General
Enhanced training for police officers ahead of general election 2024 in district ..
Governor meets with winning team of Lacrosse Championship
1864 Presiding Officers to receive election material on Feb 7
Karachi gears up for general elections with political campaigns in full swing
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket t ..
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final
SL beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 5th match
Spain lawmakers to vote on controversial Catalan amnesty law
Pakistan beat Australia in FIH Hockey5s WC
'Imagine Picasso' to be held in Riyadh this February
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 931 points55 minutes ago
-
SBP organizes art competition for new banknote designs17 minutes ago
-
Investment in China's electronic information manufacturing up 9.3 pct in 20231 hour ago
-
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession17 minutes ago
-
European stocks rise as eurozone dodges recession4 minutes ago
-
Pak-KSA agree to increase bilateral economic, trade ties2 hours ago
-
SBP initiates process for issuance of new banknotes by announcing an art competition4 minutes ago
-
Fruit exports soar by 9.31%, hitting $171 mln in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Pak-KSA agrees to increase bilateral economic, trade ties2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.700 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $382.925m by exporting transport services in 5 months4 hours ago