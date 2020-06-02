UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Firms Create 97,000 Jobs In May In First Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Spanish Firms Create 97,000 Jobs in May in First Growth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Reports

The Spanish government has confirmed over 97,000 new social security registrations, a marker of job growth, in May, in the first observed increase in employment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic media reports on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Spanish government has confirmed over 97,000 new social security registrations, a marker of job growth, in May, in the first observed increase in employment since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic media reports on Tuesday.

According to El Pais newspaper, 97,462 new contributors to the social security system were confirmed in May.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, a total of 760,082 social security contributors have left the system, the newspaper reported, amid widespread layoffs across Spain, particularly in the tourism sector, caused by the lockdown to curb the spread of the disease.

Despite the rise in job creation, the number of registered unemployed people increased in May by 26,573, the newspaper cited the government as saying.

Roughly three million people in Spain remain furloughed as part of the country's ERTE temporary layoff initiative, which allows those affected to claim unemployment benefits.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has previously said that Spain hopes to welcome foreign tourists from July. The tourism sector accounts for roughly 13 percent of the country's jobs.

The Spanish government is continuing to ease lockdown measures that were first put into force in March as the country appears to have passed the peak of its COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, Spanish public health officials reported no new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus disease for the first time since March.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 239,600 people in Spain have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. The country's COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 27,127.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job Spain March May July Media From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

6 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

6 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court directs FPCCI to resolve issue regar ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.