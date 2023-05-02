UrduPoint.com

Spanish Gas Deliveries To France Reach Historic Record In April - Enagas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Spain reached an all-time record in natural gas exports to France in April, Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday.

"In April 2023, Spain reached an all-time record in the export of natural gas by pipeline to France. Through its two interconnections, Irun in the Basque Country and Larrau in Navarre, it recorded a flow of 6.52 TWh last month," Enagas said in a statement.

The previous record for natural gas exports to France was 5.9 TWh in May 2022, the company added.

"The strike in France has caused a decline in local gas production, leading to increased reliance on imports to meet domestic demand. In this context, the Spanish Gas System has demonstrated its capacity to guarantee security of supply to the neighbouring country, providing a constant and stable flow of natural gas," Enagas said.

Spain has been actively promoting itself as a gas hub able to resolve the European energy crisis caused by reduction in Russian gas supplies after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, given that the country is currently one of the EU member states with the most diversified list of natural gas suppliers, with over 20 exporters.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which will gradually raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, with strikes taking place across the country.

