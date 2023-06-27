Open Menu

Spanish Government Extends Measures To Fight Inflation Including Reducing VAT On Products

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Spanish Government Extends Measures to Fight Inflation Including Reducing VAT on Products

The Spanish Council of Ministers extended by six month the package of measures to combat inflation, including the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic food products, the Spanish government said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Spanish Council of Ministers extended by six month the package of measures to combat inflation, including the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic food products, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

"Thus, the government maintains the VAT reduction from 4% to 0% on basic necessities (bread, eggs, fruit and vegetables) and from 10% to 5% on other staples, such as pasta and oils," the government said in a statement.

The government will also help the autonomous communities to co-finance 50% discounts on season tickets and reusable public transportation tickets, the statement read.

The Council of Ministers approved the royal decree to extend certain measures by 6 months "in response to the economic and social consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

"

In late December, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the approval of a new 10 billion euro (about $9.1 billion) aid package to financially protect the country's citizens during the crisis. One of the key aspects of the aid package was the reduction of VAT on certain products from the consumer basket in order to mitigate the effects of inflation.

Various European countries have been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions to supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis Euro December From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for ..

Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for China Aggression - Haley

2 minutes ago
 CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul- ..

CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missil ..

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, ..

Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

1 minute ago
 Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

13 minutes ago
UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

13 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

13 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

13 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

13 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

8 minutes ago
 US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business