Spanish Government Extends Measures to Fight Inflation Including Reducing VAT on Products

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Spanish Council of Ministers extended by six month the package of measures to combat inflation, including the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic food products, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

"Thus, the government maintains the VAT reduction from 4% to 0% on basic necessities (bread, eggs, fruit and vegetables) and from 10% to 5% on other staples, such as pasta and oils," the government said in a statement.

The government will also help the autonomous communities to co-finance 50% discounts on season tickets and reusable public transportation tickets, the statement read.

The Council of Ministers approved the royal decree to extend certain measures by 6 months "in response to the economic and social consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.

"

In late December, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced the approval of a new 10 billion euro (about $9.1 billion) aid package to financially protect the country's citizens during the crisis. One of the key aspects of the aid package was the reduction of VAT on certain products from the consumer basket in order to mitigate the effects of inflation.

Various European countries have been facing inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions to supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.