Spanish Inflation Inches Up In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023

Spanish inflation inches up in February

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Spanish inflation edged up in February for the second straight month partly as a result of higher energy and food prices, official data showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose by 6.1 percent on an annual basis in February, up from 5.9 percent in January, according to preliminary data from the national statistics office INE.

The increase is due to higher electricity costs and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, it added in a statement.

Core inflation -- which excludes the more volatile categories of food and energy -- in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy stood at 7.7 percent in February, up from 7.5 percent the previous month.

Like other countries across Europe, Spain has been struggling with soaring inflation as a result of the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine and the reopening of economies after coronavirus lockdowns.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government, which is facing a year-end general election, has rolled out a series of aid packages to help households and businesses cope with runaway prices.

The measures have included free or discounted public transport, fuel subsidies and the abolition of the value-added tax (VAT) on basic necessities such as bread and milk.

The measures amount to around 50 billion euros ($53 billion) in aid since the start of 2022.

Spanish inflation has cooled since it peaked at a record 10.8 percent in July and, despite the uptick in the last two months, remains below the eurozone average.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said Spain's inflation was "controlled", adding the figures "show the government's measures are effective".

But economists at ING said the rise in headline and core inflation in February "shows that underlying price pressures in the economy are still very strong".

ING predicts Spanish inflation will average around 4.3 percent in 2023, down from 8.4 percent last year, but still way above the European Central Bank's target of 2.0 percent.

