Spanish Minister Says EU State Budgets Not Sole Tool for Energy Price Reduction

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Resources used to reduce energy prices in Europe should not be taken solely from the state budgets of EU countries, Spain's Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

"It is impossible that energy prices are reduced only with contributions from the state budgets of the (EU) countries," Ribera said before a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

She noted that necessary conditions should be ensured to allow energy operators across the EU to buy electricity for reasonable prices amid the current crisis.

EU energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting on Friday to exchange views on possible measures to mitigate high energy prices, including introducing price caps on energy supplies.

Europe is currently facing an unprecedented rise in energy prices and hiking inflation exacerbated by Western sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.