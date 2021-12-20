UrduPoint.com

Spanish Oil Firm Repsol to Sell Stakes to Russian Partner Gazprom Neft - Reports

Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol will sell its stakes in oil assets to its Russian partner, Gazprom Neft, as it prepares to leave Russian energy market, sources familiar with the situation told Russian newspaper Kommersant on Monday

Repsol and Gazprom Neft have jointly acquired shares in exploration companies Eurotek-Yugra and ASB Geo. Kommersant noted, citing its sources, that the Spanish firm would sell 68% of its assets (as of the start of 2021) in Eurotek-Yugra and another 50% in ASB Geo to its Russian partner, bring Gazprom stakes to 100%.

According to the newspaper's sources, the decision has already been made and the deal will be finalized by the end of the year. Its monetary value will be "symbolic."

Repsol's decision to leave Russia, Kommersant said, stems partly from the company's strategy of decarbonization and partly by the disadvantages it faced while conducting business in the country.

