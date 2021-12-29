Spanish Parliament Approves State Budget With Record $271Bln Spending

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The Spanish Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the country's parliament, approved on Tuesday the government's 2022 budget bill providing for a record level of spending in the amount of 240 billion Euros ($271 billion), after lawmakers voted in favor of an amendment proposed by the upper house.

Last week, Spain's Senate proposed an additional amendment to the 2022 budget bill after its consideration. The amendment concerned the promotion of languages protected by the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages in the autonomous communities of Galicia, Euskadi, Navarra, Aragon, Catalonia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands.

"Today, the Plenary of the Congress of Deputies approved the General State Budget for 2022, with the vote on the the amended proposal to the bill made by the Senate," the lower house said in a statement.

The house ratified the financial bill with the amendment by 281 votes in favor, 62 against and 1 abstention. The budget will go into effect on January 1.

The approval of the 2022 budget means that a minority government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will remain in power until at least 2023, when the term of the current parliament expires.

"Spain already has new public accounts for 2022, which are the key to consolidating a fair and inclusive recovery and promoting great transformations of our country. Thanks to those who have supported them. Let's move forward!" Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

A part of the record spending of 240 billion euros will be offset by financial assistance from European pandemic recovery funds. Among other things, the government plans to carry out a recount of pensions and increase salaries of civil servants by 2%.