ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Spanish parliamentarians, on its first official visit to Pakistan on Friday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to explore trade opportunities and discuss matters of mutual interest, including IT and economic cooperation.

The minister extended a warm welcome to the delegation and expressed condolences for the loss of lives in Spain’s recent catastrophic floods, caused by historic rainfall, particularly in Valencia province, said a press release issued here.

We stand in solidarity with the Spanish people and seek to collaborate on disaster response strategies," Jam Kamal said.

The delegation highlighted the historic nature of Pakistan-Spain relations and recognized opportunities to further enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Jam Kamal noted the need for increased cultural and educational exchanges to foster mutual understanding between the two nations.

Jam Kamal Khan identified food and agriculture, particularly olive production, as areas with significant potential for collaboration.

He informed the delegation that Pakistan has undertaken large-scale olive plantation projects and is hopeful of becoming an olive exporter in the near future.

The minister sought Spanish expertise in olive cultivation and invited Spanish businesses to participate in an upcoming agriculture machinery exhibition in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal Khan stressed the need for private sector leadership in boosting trade relations and emphasized the importance of business-to-business (B2B) meetings for closer cooperation.

Vicente Azpitarte Perez, head of the delegation, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s hospitality and solidarity. He acknowledged Spain's longstanding ties with the Muslim world and emphasized the country’s intention to strengthen relations with Central Asian nations, including Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s potential in diverse sectors and remarked, "We want to explore markets like Pakistan, which we observed has great untapped potential."

Both sides agreed on the need for business leaders, rather than politicians, to drive economic collaboration.

The Spanish delegation expressed interest in Pakistan’s. Jam Kamal Khan highlighted scoop in IT, agriculture, sports goods, and surgical sectors additional opportunities in mining and food exports.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to foster deeper ties through economic and cultural collaboration. The Spanish delegation thanked Pakistan for its condolences and humanitarian support during Spain’s time of need.