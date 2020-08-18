Spanish State Debt Reached $1.54 Trillion in June - Central Bank

The general government debt of Spain reached $1.54 trillion in June, according to data by the Bank of Spain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The general government debt of Spain reached $1.54 trillion in June, according to data by the Bank of Spain.

The debt continues to exceed 100 percent of the country's gross domestic product, having crossed that threshold back in May and grown by more than $38 billion during June.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the government planned to lower the state debt to 94.65 percent of the GDP, but now, according to the bank's estimates, it will grow to 115 or 120 percent by the year's end due to the spending caused by the pandemic.

By the end of 2019, the debt was at 95.5 percent of the GDP.