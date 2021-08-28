SPARC starts campaign for Tobacco -Free Kids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) has started campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (TFK) Malik Imran Ahmad, Country head Campaign told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) has started campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (TFK) Malik Imran Ahmad, Country head Campaign told.

Talking to APP, he mentioned that government should implement a heath levy to save 40 billion in revenue annually.

He said that the proposed health levy bill is to implement a 10 rupees tax on a cigarette packet.

He also said that the tax increases are a win-win situation because they are beneficial for both public health and government revenues.

He said that the government revenues raised in this way can be used for health and other public benefits.

Taxation on tobacco products needs to be increased to balance the health deficit given the fact that Pakistani citizens are already burdened with taxes on essential items, the government can't generate resources for health programmes.

He said that in 2019, after the announcement of the budget for FY 2019-2020, the Federal cabinet approved the long-awaited Health Levy bill on cigarette packs, instructing the relevant government department to immediately implement the decision of the Cabinet,he added.