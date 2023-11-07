Speakers call for independent state of Palestine to ensure world peace

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Civil Society Alliance, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and National Press Club Islamabad Tuesday organized a protest rally against the ongoing atrocities being committed by Israel on the Palestinian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Civil Society Alliance, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and National Press Club Islamabad Tuesday organized a protest rally against the ongoing atrocities being committed by Israel on the Palestinian people.

The rally started from National Press Club Islamabad and ended at D Chowk.

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Defense Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Former President and Secretary General UBG Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, President of National Press Club Anwar Raza, Abid Abbasi, President, Rawalpindi Union of Journalists, Secretary General CDA Labor Union Chaudhry Yasin, Convener of Civil Society Alliance Mustafa Haider Syed, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurd Khan, President of Anjuman Tajaran Pakistan Ajmal Baloch, and a large number of businessmen, journalists, lawyers and civil society persons joined the rally and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speaking on this occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that it was impossible to establish lasting peace in the world without resolving the conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir.

He strongly demanded the United Nations and the international community to play a role in solving these long-standing problems.

He said that Israel had crossed all limits of brutality in Gaza by martyring over 10,000 Palestinians, out of which over 4,000 were children.

He said that the silence of world powers against Israeli atrocities was a reflection of double standards in the world which was very sad.

He said that those who consider themselves as the champion of human rights in the world were currently silent spectators to the massacre of the Palestinian people by Israel, while it was the need of the hour that all should play an active role to stop the atrocities of Israel on the Palestinian people.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the establishment of a free and independent state was the fundamental right of the Palestinian people, which they had been deprived of until now.

He said that Israel was committing serious war crimes in Palestine, but it was a pity that no one in the world was going to stop it from these atrocities.

He said that the Muslim world should now realize that until they unite and build their strength, no one would save them from the atrocities of aggression.

He said that the GDP of 57 Muslim countries was about US$ 24 to 30 trillion, but the defencece power of Islamic countries except Pakistan and Turkey was still very weak due to which Muslim countries were given no importance in the world.

He urged the OIC and other international organizations, including the United Nations, to play role to save the Palestinian people from further genocide and put pressure on Israel for immediate ceasefire.

He said that Pakistani nation stood with the Palestinians and would continue to raise its voice for their right to self-determination till the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir were the unfinished agenda of the United Nations and without solving them, the world would never achieve sustainable peace.

He said that Muslims all over the world have deep respect and regard for Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Pakistani nation had deep love for the Palestinian people.

He resolved that Muslims all over the world, including Pakistan, would continue to raise their voice for the establishment of an independent state for the Palestinian people because until this issue was resolved, peace would not be established in the world, including the Middle East.