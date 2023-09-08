Open Menu

Speakers For Expanding Trade Ties Between Pakistan, Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Speakers for expanding trade ties between Pakistan, Egypt

Speakers at a conference held in Cairo, Egypt have stressed for expanding trade ties and boosting cooperating in various sectors between Pakistan and Egypt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Speakers at a conference held in Cairo, Egypt have stressed for expanding trade ties and boosting cooperating in various sectors between Pakistan and Egypt.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt, in collaboration with Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), organized the Pakistan-Egypt Business Opportunities Conference in Cairo, said a press release received here on Friday.

The purpose of the conference was to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries. The conference coincided with the ongoing celebrations of 75th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Minister for Public Business Sector of Egypt Engineer Mahmoud Esmat, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Head of Egyptian Commercial Services, Yahya El-Wathik Bellah Ahmed, high-ranking government officials, members of diplomatic community, representatives of Chambers of Commerce of Egypt and a large number of Egyptian businessmen attended the event.

The Chief Guest, in his remarks, appreciated the efforts of business communities of both countries in strengthening economic ties. In his statement, Yahya El-Wathik Bellah highlighted the mutual desire of the two sides to boost cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, energy, housing, tourism, textile and food etc. He also stressed the need to create new avenues for investments.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt Sajid Bilal thanked the Egyptian government and Chambers of Commerce for extending all possible support for making the event a success.

He highlighted the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to attract foreign investment especially from the brotherly countries through the formation of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Ambassador praised the role of Pakistani and Egyptian companies in promoting bilateral commercial relations. He highlighted the ongoing mechanisms and mutual efforts of the two governments in realizing full potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and Egypt.

President of RCCI Saqib Rafiq Shahraiz Malik and Group Leader of RCCI Sohail Altaf briefed the audience on the role of RCCI and private sector in enhancing Pakistan's trade with countries across the globe.

They noted that the presence of more than 150 delegates from various business sectors of Pakistan in the conference is an evidence of the importance people of Pakistan attach to Egypt.

It also reflects the priority given to Africa by the government of Pakistan and the outstanding prospects for forging commercial linkages with Egypt.

The companies from the two sides signed seven MoUs for mutual cooperation in education, tourism, and food sectors. They also discussed ways to collaborate and promote mutual trade during business-to-business sessions.

The conference concluded in the evening with a splendid Award Ceremony in which top business performers during last year in Pakistan and leading Egyptian investors and companies doing business in Pakistan were recognized and honoured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Education Chambers Of Commerce Egypt Agriculture Cairo Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce Textile Event All From Government Industry Top Housing

Recent Stories

vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the W ..

Vivo Shines Bright at ITCN Asia 2023: Paving the Way for Technological Innovatio ..

10 minutes ago
 Serbia beat Canada to reach Basketball World Cup f ..

Serbia beat Canada to reach Basketball World Cup final

1 minute ago
 Superior training PAF's hallmark to remain ahead o ..

Superior training PAF's hallmark to remain ahead of its adversaries: Speakers

1 minute ago
 Five day anti-polio drive starts from Oct 2 in Abb ..

Five day anti-polio drive starts from Oct 2 in Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Caretaker CM distributes financial assistance in t ..

Caretaker CM distributes financial assistance in tribesmen

1 minute ago
 Defence Day photo exhibition

Defence Day photo exhibition

8 minutes ago
Relief cheque for Jaranwala incident victims hande ..

Relief cheque for Jaranwala incident victims handed over to George Ghulam

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan to attract tech companies to set up manuf ..

Pakistan to attract tech companies to set up manufacturing units: Ambassador Haq ..

8 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan calls for more efforts to improve liter ..

Ali Mardan calls for more efforts to improve literacy rate

8 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates in ..

National Human Rights Institution participates in International Conference on &# ..

32 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress 2023 announces trade agreeme ..

Global Media Congress 2023 announces trade agreement with IBC Amsterdam

32 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz expected to visit Sindh soon

Maryam Nawaz expected to visit Sindh soon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business