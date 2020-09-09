UrduPoint.com
Speakers For Supporting SMEs, Informal Agri-business

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:26 PM

Speakers in a a virtual public private dialogue on Wednesday stressed the need for taking practical steps to support small and medium enterprises, which were critical for economic growth during in these challenging time

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Speakers in a a virtual public private dialogue on Wednesday stressed the need for taking practical steps to support small and medium enterprises, which were critical for economic growth during in these challenging times.

They also urged for targeting micro and small farms in both formal and informal sector and inclusion of informal agri-businesses in social protection databases, targeted and effective interventions could be implemented during future Covid-19 rounds.

The dialogue was held today to analyze the regulatory and institutional response by the Federal and provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan during Covid-19 and to help augment emergency response to revive rural economy.

Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress project (GRASP), funded by the European Union and implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC), organized the webinarto, which discussed the first draft of the research with key stakeholders and policy makers.

The GRASP has been adapted in response to the pandemic, and a Covid-19 emergency response work plan is being implemented. Through impact surveys, awareness campaigns, and policy dialogues the project has been working to improve MSME's in Sindh and Balochistan.

The study, being conducted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute was presented in its initial stages to stakeholders for review.

The event brought together key policy makers, who participated in debate on the institutional, regulatory and government response in the wake of pandemic, besides discussed how the rural economy could be assisted to recover from its adverse effects.

Speaking at the event, Ovidiu Mic, Head of the EU's Development Cooperation in Pakistan said that research and discussions such as these are at the heart of GRASP in order to come up with more inclusive solutions to policy issues.

Countering an unprecedented situation, such as COVID-19, requires public and private stakeholders to work together to align development efforts and emergency response strategies to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Executive Director SDPI, presented the findings of the study and said that through better utilization of budgets already allocated for Covid-19 response.

Robert Skidmore, Chief of Sector and Enterprise Development ITC said that increasing connectivity, improving Primary data collection in rural areas, fine-tuning communication and coordination across government NGOs and donors in the field and better understanding and addressing the differential impacts on women were some of the areas that both the public and private sector can focus on together.

