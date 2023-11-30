Speakers pay tribute to Late S.M.Munir for his services to business community

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held a condolence reference for the Late S.M.Munir, renowned industrialist, former President FPCCI, former Chief Executive TDAP and former Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group on the occasion of his first anniversary.

A large number of businessmen and industrialists of the city attended the condolence reference and paid tribute to SM Munir for his great services to the business community of the country, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In his telephonic address, SM Tanveer, son of late S.M. Munir and Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce, thanked Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President ICCI and his team for holding the condolence reference for his father.

He said that late SM Munir had dedicated his life to serve the business community of the entire country and always struggled for the promotion of their business interests. He said that the life of late SM Munir is a beacon of light for the business community and hoped that they would always remember his services. He vowed to continue serving the business community of the country through the platform of United Business Group in pursuance of the mission of late SM Munir.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that late SM Munir was a role model for the business community and in recognition of his services, the auditorium of ICCI will be named after him. He said that he learnt a lot from late SM Munir who always worked for the welfare of the business community.

He said that late SM Munir always played on the front foot for resolving the issues of the business community.

Late SM Munir has set good precedents for the business community through his hard work and honesty and we have to adopt his principles to excel in the business field to make the country’s economy stronger.

Engr. Azharul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI paid tribute to SM Munir's great personality and services to the business community. He resolved that we all together should play a role to advance the mission of late SM Muneer for the welfare of the business community.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that late SM Munir Bhaijaan was a towering business leader whose services to the business community will always be written in golden words. The void created in the leadership of the business community by the death of the late SM Munir will never be filled. He said that heroes like the late SM Munir should be made role models for the society. His greatest achievement is that instead of creating followers, he created business leaders for this country.

Former President ICCI and FPCCI, Zubair Ahmad Malik highlighted the services of late SM Munir to the business community and hoped that the UBG would achieve a landslide victory in the forthcoming elections of FPCCI to continue the mission of late S.M.Munir.

Former President ICCI Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former Vice President FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik, Chief Coordinator UBG Malik Sohail Hussain and others also spoke on the occasion and paid tribute to the outstanding services of late M. Munir for the business community.