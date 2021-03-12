Speakers stress to ensure standards for steel sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need to ensure enforcement of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)' standards for steel sector and also for bridging gap between industry and academia for producing trained human resources in steel sector.

Speaking in seminar on Iron Industry organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Thursday, Member Private Sector Development, Planning Commission Asim Saeed highlighted planning commission's zeal to engage with the private sector in an effective manner to incorporate its suggestions in forthcoming PSDP, said a press release.

"I am here not only to understand the issues and challenges faced by steel sector but to also seek some plausible and evidence-based solutions", he added, while welcoming the industry representatives for follow up discussions in the run up to budget making.

Patron in Chief, Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) Abbas Akberali emphasised importance of investment in steel sector for import substitution and job creation.

"Establishing energy efficient units with latest technology will not only improve the quality of our products, but will also turn us competitive in the international market by reducing cost of production. Clean and green industry should be the way forward for Pakistan " he said.

He suggested that by taking private sector on board the planning Commission can devise a dynamic, progressive, and incentivized policy for the steel industry.

Research and Development Analyst, Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) Aisha Safdar said that the steel sector is in dire need of research that could help in taking evidence-based decisions.

CEO, Mughal Steel, Shakeel Mughal, said that the industry needs enabling environment to explore iron ores and save the $3 billion outflow in terms of importing the raw materials.

He also highlighted importance of steel sector in the context of Pakistan being located in high seismic zone. He added that we need to do efficiency audit of the small industries to improve their efficacy. Capital investment in this sector of the industry can also provide lots of employment for the locals.

Secretary General, PALSP Syed Wajid Bukhari,said that only the steel sector can trigger the development schemes like Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes in the country and can also provide employment.

He suggested that an organization like National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China, must be set up in the Planning Commission comprising sectoral experts to better facilitate all the sectors of the industry.

CEO, Abbas Steel Group Khalid Khan said that sustainable development comes with a sustainable policy from the government.

He also advised that the sales tax be brought at the lowest rate to incentivize the industry. He also suggested that while giving incentives to foreign investors in SEZs, existing local investors should not be discriminated against.

Chairman PALSP, Javed Iqbal, said that we need to accelerate the development sector so that our steel consumption gets a kick-start.

He also advised to establish Steel Industry University to provide skilled persons and research for the development of the industry.

Executive Director SDPI, Dr. Abid Suleri said that effort was being made to bridge the information gap between the public and private sector and to identify the less known and hidden bottlenecks which halt the growth of steel industry.

"Our aim was to facilitate the Planning Commission in formulating evidence based policies through holding such sector-specific dialogues. Within this month, We will be engaging other sectors vital for Pakistan's economy", Dr Suleri added.