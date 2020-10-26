UrduPoint.com
Speakers Urge To Reduce Business Cost For Enhances Pak- Afghanistan Trade

Mon 26th October 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in the Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and investment forum on Monday urged for reducing the cost of doing business to enhance the bilateral trade volume between both sides.

They asked for reducing cost of business to increase bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan, "We need to focus on infrastructure issues, temporary vehicle and driver admission policy, access to third countries and also improved processing at border posts." In the focused group discussions were held during the Seminar on "Pakistan Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum, 2020" here.

The Parliamentarians, Business Community, Experts and relevant Ministries of both sides highlighted important issues and proposed solutions to the problems being faced by the Business Community on both sides.

The discussions revolved around four thematic areas to resolve the trade issues for increasing the trade volume between two neighboring countries.

The first group which was presided over by MNA, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh focused on reducing cost of Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade with special reference to infrastructure issues, access to third country, temporary vehicle and driver admission policy and improved processing at border posts.

The other important group was related to trade and investment opportunities in manufacturing sectors MNA Ms. Shandana Gulzar presided over the proceedings of the group.

This group specially discussed construction, textile, plastic and pharmaceutical sectors.

The group on trade and investment opportunities in agriculture, food, livestock and minerals was headed by Federal Minister for Food and Agriculture Syed Fakhar Imam which debated issues related to these sectors, whereas, the group related to Trade and Investment opportunities in services was presided over by MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi which focused on banking, finance, IT and medical tourism.

The Afghan side highlighted the significance of bilateral trade with Pakistan and said that the Business Community is making sincere efforts to develop a strong bond of friendship through economic cooperation which has also been reciprocated by Pakistan.

The both sides' discussions were held to remove barriers and overcome hurdles impeding bilateral trade.

Some solid recommendations were also floated by both the Pakistani and Afghan counterparts during the discussions.

These discussions would help in formulating recommendations for future course of action.

