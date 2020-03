Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada distributes cheques among minorities

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs2.5million among deserving persons of minority community in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities Affairs Wazir Zada on Wednesday distributed cheques worth Rs2.5million among deserving persons of minority community in Chitral.

The assistance cheques were given to orphans and poor minority people including 71 from Kalash community with Rs30,000 each.

The Chief Minister's special assistant said the assistance sum, amounting to Rs 1,93,000 and Rs 103,000 each also given to two community based schools for purchasing books and uniforms for girl students.