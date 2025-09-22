Open Menu

Special Drive Launched To Enforce Minimum Wage

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025

Special drive launched to enforce minimum wage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The district administration of Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Labour Department, has launched a vigorous campaign to enforce the minimum monthly wage of Rs. 40,000 in all industrial and commercial establishments. The initiative aims to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure fair compensation across the district.

Director Labour Welfare Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar, in a statement issued on Monday, said the campaign is being carried out under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

He stated that special inspection teams have been formed and deployed to conduct field visits to factories, workshops, and commercial units. These teams are tasked with identifying employers who fail to comply with the notified minimum wage and are authorized to take legal action against violators under the relevant labour laws.

“All business owners are legally obligated to implement the Minimum Wage Notification 2025 and ensure that no worker is paid less than Rs. 40,000 per month,” he emphasized. “Non-compliance will result in strict legal consequences.”

The campaign will continue until full compliance is achieved across the district, he added, urging employers to promptly update their payroll systems in accordance with government directives.

“The Labour Welfare Department is fully committed to protecting workers’ rights, ensuring equitable wages, and establishing a transparent and just employment system,” Kalyar concluded.

