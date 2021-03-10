Special Economic Zones to be established in every Punjab district

Punjab government will establish special economic zones in every district of the province, while a policy for the establishment of Women SME will be introduced soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Punjab government will establish special economic zones in every district of the province, while a policy for the establishment of Women SME will be introduced soon.

This was stated in a Public-Private Dialogue arranged by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PITB) to address the impediments faced by exporters.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Business, Investment & Trade Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, PITB Chief Executive Officer Dr Erfa Iqbal, representatives from prominent chambers of the province, business community, government. departments, State Bank of Pakistan, FBR (Federal Board of Revenue), TDAP (Trade Development Authority Pakistan), Income Tax and a large number of exporters attended the dialogue.

On this occasion, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said that plans succeed when they manifest the aspirations of a nation, empower the citizens, and especially the private sector, to play their respective roles, provide equal equitable opportunities to all and assign a very well-defined role to government as a supporter, facilitator, regulator and performance-driven service provider.

He said that the banking sector was the backbone of business development.

We had derived a strategy to restore all dry-ports in Punjab and good news in this regard was on the cards. He said that a proposal for the payment of interest on subsidy to banks was already made, while revolutionary steps for the agricultural transformation were going to be introduced in the upcoming budget.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to the participants said that today the national planning process was more participatory, collaborative, people and market-oriented. The minister assured the participants that their suggestions were well noted and will be discussed in the pre-budget sessions to develop a better economic strategy for economic progress and financial independence. He directed the officers from various departments to note down the issues and suggestions of participants to deliberate upon during the budget sessions.

He disclosed that the Punjab government will establish special economic zones in every district of the province to expedite the industrialization, which would ultimately provide youth with immense employment opportunities and stabilize the economy in the long run.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Business, Trade and Investment, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, "Our ultimate destination is to see Pakistan among the largest economies of the world." Recent years had witnessed the transformational impact of the deepening of democratic culture and institutions, he said and added that these steps had helped in stabilizing the macroeconomic environment of the country, which was evident from growing foreign exchange reserves, robustness in the stock market, growing economic engagement of friends of Pakistan in the development sector, and stabilization of the Pak Rupee.

Earlier, Dr. Erfa Iqbal welcomed the participants and said that the significance of the exporting sector in Pakistan's economy can hardly be debated. Increase in exports was vital to improve a country's trade balance and balance of payments. Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) convened this Public-Private Dialogue, bringing together notable stakeholders to prepare an action plan with a view to boosting exports of the country.

The meeting thoroughly held deliberations on the various issues faced by exporters and suggested a number of proposals for their amicable resolution.

Participants expressed that to meet the needs of the rapidly growing population of Pakistan, policymakers must contend with the numerous issues that impede the economy, and reassess past strategies for development, that had not yet borne results.

The participants emphasized that the export sector needed to see credible commitment and follow-up from federal and provincial governments, and reassured that they were willing to make further investments. They called upon the government, the central bank, customs department and other relevant authorities to initiate measures to simplify the complicated laws and regulations to give a boost to regional trade.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said in his closing remarks that having taken necessary short-term actions to stabilize the economy, it was logical that the focus shifts towards the medium to long term framework that would bring Pakistan's economy to its full strength and potential.