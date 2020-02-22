UrduPoint.com
Special European Council Concludes With No Agreement On 2021-2027 EU Budget- Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Special European Council Concludes With No Agreement on 2021-2027 EU Budget- von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Special European Council has concluded with no agreement reached on the European Union's next long-term budget for 2021-2027, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We need to continue to work hard, because as we know, we have a long road ahead of us in order ultimately to reach a result, because first of all we need a Council decision on the budget, but then the Parliament needs to get involved as well and give its agreement, and then the relevant decisions will need to be implemented in the form of projects .

.. With that in mind, it is a matter or urgency, time is pressing, because ... we are to complete all these lengthy steps by the end of the year. If we don't do that, we will have no budget," von der Leyen said at a press conference.

"We have worked very hard to try to reach an agreement regarding the next European budget. Unfortunately, today we have observed that it was not possible to reach an agreement. We have observed that we need more time. This European budget is a very difficult topic," European Council President Charles Michel said.

