Special focus on SMEs development to be ensured: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood has vowed to pay special attention on SME development for creating massive employment opportunities and enhancing GDP growth in the country.

He expressed these views in a briefing on SME Policy given by Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) here, according to SMEDA spokesman on Tuesday. Jawwad Rafique Malik, Federal Secretary Industries and Production and a number of senior officials were also present.

The Minister said that economic revival is the top most agenda of new government, which would amicably be met by developing SME sector across the country.

The Minister highly applauded SMEDA services in sustainable growth of SMEs. He assured to strengthen SMEDA further to come up to aspirations of SMEs and meet the development goals set in the SME policy.

He was confident that the new SME policy will encourage youth and particularly women to explore their business potential by creating an environment where new businesses can be set up and flourished.

Earlier, CEO SMEDA Hashim Raza informed that the SME Policy included foolproof measure to ensure no NOC (No Objection Certificate) regime for Start-ups, easy financing through risk-based assessment model, e-inspection portal and incubation framework for enterprises. Besides, so many facilitating initiatives, the policy has ensured to allocate 4200 acres of land for establishment of SMEs on plug and play model, he said and hoped that the land, as a break up in about 19,000 small plots would give birth to over the similar number of new SMEs thus creating more than 600,000 jobs in the country.